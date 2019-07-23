Palestinian in Israel illegally was shot after trying to stab police officers

(JTA) – A Palestinian man was shot and injured after he tried to stab Israel Police officers in the northern Israeli city of Hadera.

The Palestinian man, 21, from the West Bank city of Tulkarem, reportedly was in Israel illegally. He pulled a knife on Israeli police officers late Monday night who asked to see his national identity card after he began to act suspiciously near a bus stop on a main thoroughfare in the city, Israel Police told local media.

The officers shot him in his lower body to stop the attack. He was taken to a hospital in Hadera for treatment where he is in moderate condition, Israel’s Channel 13 reported.

Police are investigating the incident to determine if the attack was nationalistically motivated, according to the report.