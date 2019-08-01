Palestinian gunman crosses Gaza border and injures three Israeli soldiers

(JTA) – A Palestinian gunman who crossed the border from southern Gaza into Israel shot and injured three Israeli soldiers.

The gunman was killed by other soldiers in the area in the early Thursday morning incident, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The IDF said it also fired on a Hamas military post with tank fire.

Although the man was wearing a Hamas uniform it is believed he acted alone, the IDF said in a statement. He also threw a grenade at the troops.

Two of the soldiers were lightly injured and released from the hospital. Their officer was moderately injured.

The gunman was identified as Fadi Abu Salah, whose disabled brother was killed by Israeli soldiers during a Great March of Return protest in May on the Gaza border.

The family of Lt. Hadar Goldin, who was killed by Hamas gunmen exactly five years ago, two hours into a cease-fire during the 2014 Gaza War and whose body is being held in Gaza, has called on the Israeli government to not turn over Abu Salah’s body until their son’s is returned.