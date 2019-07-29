Man shot outside of Miami Beach synagogue

(JTA) – A man was shot outside of a synagogue in North Miami Beach.

The victim was shot several times in the leg on Sunday evening, as he stood outside of the Young Israel of Greater Miami waiting for the daily mincha prayers to begin, according to reports.

Police told local media that a man got out of a black Chevrolet Impala and opened fire, striking the victim, age 58, several times in the leg.

The Yeshiva World News website identified the man as Yosef Noach ben Leah Tzivyah, the traditional manner in which prayers for someone’s health are recited, and said he was 69.

The car had circled the synagogue several times before the attack, WSVN Channel 7 reported, citing unnamed officials.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident but have not yet categorized it as a hate crime, according to the report.

‏”I call upon the U.S. authorities to put an end to the wave of antisemitic terrorist attacks that are being perpetrated against Jews in the United States. It’s time for Jews to be able to live their lives like any other citizen,” Yaakov Hagoel , vice-chair of the World Zionist Organization, said in a statement.