Kushner and peace team meet in Israel with Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (JTA) – White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrived in Israel from Jordan.

Kushner, and White House Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, met on Wednesday evening with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The meeting also was attended by U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier on Wednesday Kushner met in Amman with Jordan’s King Abdullah II to discuss the Trump administration’s peace plan, and the economic component of the plan, which was unveiled in June in Bahrain.

Abdullah reportedly told Kushner that the peace plan must be based on a two-state solution, with eastern Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian lawsuit.

Kushner also is scheduled to visit Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

A senior White House official said before the meeting that Kushner and his team will report back to Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the national security team to “discuss the many potential next steps to expand upon the success of the Bahrain workshop,” the Jerusalem Post reported.

He denied a report in the Hebrew-language Israeli daily Yediot Acharonot that the peace plan would be rolled out to Arab leaders at a meeting in Camp David early next month.