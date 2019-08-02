Jordan shutters Aaron’s Tomb after Jewish pilgrims prayed there

(JTA) – Jordan’s religion minister, Abed al Nasr abu Bassel, ordered Aaron’s Tomb, a gravesite holy to Jews closed following prayers there.

The closure Friday of the presumed gravesite of Aaron, a biblical figure who according to the Torah had acted as an aide and spokesperson to his brother Moses – and was the first Jewish high priest – followed a mass prayer there earlier this week by 500 pilgrims from Israel. The site is located about 100 miles north of Eilat.

A statement by the ministry called the pilgrimage “illegal” and stated that the Jordanians responsible for allowing pilgrims access to the site will be “held accountable,” Ynet reported Friday.