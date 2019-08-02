Jordan shutters Aaron’s Tomb after Jewish pilgrims prayed there

(JTA) – Jordan’s religion minister, Abed al Nasr abu Bassel, ordered Aaron’s Tomb, a gravesite holy to Jews closed following prayers there.
The closure Friday of the presumed gravesite of Aaron, a biblical figure who according to the Torah had acted as an aide and spokesperson to his brother Moses – and was the first Jewish high priest – followed a mass prayer there earlier this week by 500 pilgrims from Israel. The site is located about 100 miles north of Eilat.
A statement by the ministry called the pilgrimage “illegal” and stated that the Jordanians responsible for allowing pilgrims access to the site will be “held accountable,” Ynet reported Friday.
Add your comment: