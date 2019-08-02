Jewish man wearing kippah assaulted by taxi driver in Montreal

(JTA) – A Jewish man wearing a kippah was assaulted by a taxi driver in Montreal.

The taxi driver was blocking the door to an underground garage at a condo building Sunday in the Saint-Laurent borough of Montreal. When the driver of a car honked to signal that he should move away from the door, the taxi driver apparently noted the other driver’s kippah and shouted, “I won’t move for any f***ing Jews!” He also threatened to kill the other driver.

The victim then attempted to photograph the taxi number in order to file a complaint, at which point the driver exited his car and punched the Jewish man repeatedly and shouted antisemitic slurs until a parking supervisor intervened, B’nai Brith Canada said in a statement. The victim’s phone also was smashed. The victim required attention at a local hospital.

Much of the incident was captured on a security camera.

A woman who intervened was reportedly struck by the taxi driver.

“This is a shocking antisemitic hate crime, in which someone could have been gravely injured or even killed,” said Michael Mostyn, chief executive officer of B’nai Brith Canada.

The Canadian Jewish News reported that on August 1, “the driver’s employer, Champlain Taxi, fired him and issued an apology to the Jewish community through the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), which expressed shock at the incident… Champlain also said the driver’s permit would be revoked by the Montreal Taxi Bureau.”

“We are gratified by Champlain Taxi’s swift and substantive response to this alleged antisemitic incident and are relieved to find out that the taxi driver in question has been fired and is having his taxi license revoked. CIJA and Federation CJA have been in contact with the SPVM [Montreal police service] and are confident that … it will be thoroughly investigated and, as the case may be, prosecuted,” stated Rabbi Reuven Poupko, CIJA Quebec co-chair.

The Ottawa Jewish Bulletin contributed to this report.