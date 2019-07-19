You are here: Home > Featured > Israel won’t block Omar and Tlaib from entering country, says envoy

Israel won’t block Omar and Tlaib from entering country, says envoy

By :

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (R) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MN) attend a news conference where House and Senate Democrats introduced the Equality Act of 2019 which would ban discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, in Washington, DC on March 13, 2019. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (R) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MN) attend a news conference where House and Senate Democrats introduced the Equality Act of 2019 which would ban discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, in Washington, DC on March 13, 2019. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (JTA) – Israel will not deny entry to any member of Congress, its ambassador to the U.S. said.

Ron Dermer responded Friday to speculation about whether two congresswomen who back the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement targeting Israel would be allowed to enter.

“Out of respect for the U.S. Congress and the great alliance between Israel and America, we would not deny entry to any member of Congress into Israel,” Ron Dermer said in a message his spokesman sent to reporters via WhatsApp.

Israel in recent years passed a law reserving the right to deny entry to advocates of Israel boycotts. Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., both back BDS, and both have suggested that they plan to visit Israel this summer.

0 Comments

Add your comment:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *