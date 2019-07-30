Florida synagogue receives antisemitic and threatening package

(JTA) – A Florida synagogue received a package containing antisemitic and threatening objects, a day after a man was shot in front of another synagogue in a neighbouring community.

The Young Israel of Bal Harbour on Monday morning received the package, delivered by the United States Postal Service. It contained a DVD, a photo of someone pointing a gun and pages filled with antisemitic writing, colive.com reported.

Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman confirmed the incident in a tweet.

“It must be known that the Jewish community will NOT cower in fear. We stand strong, united, and proud. Thank you Surfside & Bal Harbour PDs for your response,” he said.

Bal Harbour Police increased security in the area. The incident is being investigated by the Surfside and Bal Harbour Police.

It comes a day after a 69-year-old man was shot several times in the leg by a gunman as he stood outside the Young Israel of Greater Miami synagogue waiting for daily prayers to begin. The two synagogues are located about 15 miles away from each other.