Modern Mishpocha: What does #MeToo mean for our Jewish world?

‘Yes,” my father used to say about some development in the news. “But, is it good for the Jews?”

So what to make of the #MeToo movement? In recent months, the phrase has become shorthand for a marked cultural shift that’s seen women emboldened to disclose their personal experiences with sexual misconduct, harassment and, in the very worst cases, outright violent assault.

In the Jewish world, it is playing out in a number of ways. A Facebook group called #GamAni – the Hebrew translation of #MeToo – now has upwards of 500 members.

Modern Mishpocha: On where our daughter will go to school

Stephanie Shefrin

There are many things people tell you before you have a child that you listen to, but don’t quite understand.

They grow up so quickly, people say, and you nod without really knowing what they mean.

Then comes the day where you're facing down the decision of where to enrol your kid in school and realize you arrived here much faster that you realized.

Modern Mishpocha: When faith meets data – ‘Who gets to define who is a Jew?’

Stephanie Shefrin

Right before Rosh Hashanah, we got an unexpected piece of mail – a Shana Tova card from an Ottawa area member of Parliament.

Some might find this an interesting bit of political outreach. I found it unsettling. I don’t know this MP – they don’t represent my riding – and I’ve never dealt with them or their office for any reason.

It's not rocket science to figure out how I might have ended up on the greeting card list in general.

Modern Mishpocha: What’s changed since I started writing this column?

Stephanie Shefrin

It’s been about two years since I started filling this space with my musings on parenthood, framed through a Jewish lens.

In a letter to the editor (September 18), Alyce Baker wondered aloud whether some of the subjects I’ve raised have been addressed by the community leadership.

Thanks Alyce, for taking the time to write. Thanks to all of you, really, who've told me personally, or via likes or shares on Facebook, that you've enjoyed some of what I've been writing over this time.

Modern Mishpocha: Should PJ Library still be free?

Stephanie Shefrin

The delightfully titled Face Book was the first book I remember getting when we signed our daughter up for PJ Library, a program that sends a free book each month to Jewish children over the age of six months.

The book had nothing to do with social media. It was pictures of babies, with all sorts of expressions on their faces, along with the Hebrew and English words for the emotions. The kids were diverse, their faces hilarious, and my daughter loved it.

Modern Mishpocha: What I learned from summer camp

Stephanie Shefrin

There are many things I miss about childhood, but there are two times a year I miss it more than any other.

One is September, for no other reason than the thrill of all the new school supplies. To this day, I’m a sucker for a fresh notebook and a new package of pens.

The other is summer.

More specifically – summer camp.

Modern Mishpocha: When community isn’t what it seems

Stephanie Shefrin

A couple of months ago, I deleted Facebook from my cellphone.

I didn’t delete my account. Facebook is useful and can be a lot of fun. But I’d hit a point where I seemed to be constantly checking the site on my phone and I realized it wasn’t helping me feel any more connected to people.

In fact, it was the opposite. All those minutes spent scrolling through people's photos and interesting articles or pithy status updates was beginning to feel isolating somehow, and I was tired of it.

