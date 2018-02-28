Modern Mishpocha: What does #MeToo mean for our Jewish world?

‘Yes,” my father used to say about some development in the news. “But, is it good for the Jews?”

So what to make of the #MeToo movement? In recent months, the phrase has become shorthand for a marked cultural shift that’s seen women emboldened to disclose their personal experiences with sexual misconduct, harassment and, in the very worst cases, outright violent assault.

In the Jewish world, it is playing out in a number of ways. A Facebook group called #GamAni – the Hebrew translation of #MeToo – now has upwards of 500 members. [Read more…]