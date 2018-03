(JTA) – Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was among the 17 people slain by a gunman last week at a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, told U.S. President Donald Trump the school shooting should be the last.

"My daughter is in King David cemetery," Pollack said at the White House session convened by Trump, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. "Never, ever will I see my kid, it's an eternity."