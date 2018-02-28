A View from the Bleachers: Historical revisionism not limited to Poles

The new law in Poland that criminalizes references to incontrovertible facts about Poles being involved in the killing of Jews during the Holocaust suggests a reprehensible form of Holocaust denial. So wrote Rabbi Dow Marmur, Rabbi Emeritus of Holy Blossom Temple and a Polish-born Holocaust survivor.
The evidence of polish complicity in the Nazis atrocities is well documented. In fact, one of the foremost scholars on the subject is Polish émigré Jan Grabowski of the University of Ottawa. His work is so renowned that were he to visit his native country, he might be put on trial for defaming the Polish state and the Polish people.