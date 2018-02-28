You are here: Home > Archives for Rabbi Steven Garten

A View from the Bleachers: Historical revisionism not limited to Poles

By :

The new law in Poland that criminalizes references to incontrovertible facts about Poles being involved in the killing of Jews during the Holocaust suggests a reprehensible form of Holocaust denial. So wrote Rabbi Dow Marmur, Rabbi Emeritus of Holy Blossom Temple and a Polish-born Holocaust survivor.

The evidence of polish complicity in the Nazis atrocities is well documented. In fact, one of the foremost scholars on the subject is Polish émigré Jan Grabowski of the University of Ottawa. His work is so renowned that were he to visit his native country, he might be put on trial for defaming the Polish state and the Polish people. [Read more…]

Comment

A View from the Bleachers: Our community’s flexibility can be lesson to Israel

By :

Rabbi Steven H. Garten

Rabbi Steven H. Garten

Nearly a quarter of a century ago, I came to Ottawa to serve as Rabbi of Temple Israel. Upon arrival, I was offered an orientation of the community by the then-executive director of the Vaad Ha’ir. After a rather lengthy explanation about community agencies, the director said “The jewel of our community is the Chevra Kadisha.” It is, he said, a fine example of men and women performing the mitzvot of Kebud Hametim, (honouring the dead), ritually preparing the deceased for burial.

He also indicated that the annual dinner honouring the volunteers was the high point of the communal social calendar. [Read more…]

Comment

A View from the Bleachers: The definition of ‘Jewish character’ appears to be narrowing

By :

Rabbie Steven H. Garten

Rabbie Steven H. Garten

The headlines make for difficult reading. Some 38,000 Sudanese and Eritrean nationals apply for asylum in Israel, the sole democracy in the Middle East. According to the Jerusalem Post, the Israeli interior ministry plans to incarcerate or forcibly expel them to Rwanda. Rwanda appears willing to accept them for a fee of $5,000 per person.

They are among the nearly 65 million children, women and men across the globe meeting the criterion established by the UN Convention on Refugees, to which Israel is a signatory. [Read more…]

Comment

A View from the Bleachers: Finding communal solidarity amidst communal diversity

By :

Rabbi Steven H. Garten
Rabbie Steven H. Garten

Rabbie Steven H. Garten

When I served as spiritual leader of Temple Israel, I participated in the rotation of pulpit rabbis who offered words of Torah in the Ottawa Jewish Bulletin’s “From the Pulpit” column. Now that I have the honour of following in the footsteps of Barbara Crook and other wise and insightful columnists who have contributed to these pages, it requires a different approach than “From the Pulpit.”

I have chosen to follow the wisdom of my paternal grandfather in naming this column “A View from the Bleachers.” Growing up in New York City, the Bronx to be exact, I had the pleasure of attending many a baseball game at Yankee Stadium. When I went with my grandfather, he always bought bleacher seats, then the cheapest seats, those furthest away from home plate and the pitcher’s mound. [Read more…]

Comment

Book Review: Righteous characters at odds with prevailing norms

By :

Judas, by Amos Oz

Judas, by Amos Oz

Judas
By Amos Oz
Translated by Nicholas de Lange
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
320 pages

Can betrayal be a form of loyalty? Consider the archetype of betrayal, Judas, whom Dante consigned to the innermost ring of the inferno. In 1937, Aaron Abraham Kabak published The Narrow Path, a fictional retelling of the life of Jesus. In it, Jesus asks his disciple Yehuda Ish-Keriot (Judas Iscariot) to hand him over to the Roman oppressors in order to set in motion the uprising against them. Jesus, in The Narrow Path, recognizes that Judas, of all the apostles, is strong enough to fulfil his self-destructive demand. The reality of the gospel account is that while Jesus is crucified by the Romans, it does not lead to a revolt of national redemption, but rather to a movement of individual spiritual transformation. [Read more…]

Comment

Book Review: Bronfman responds to a generation searching for reasons to be Jewish

By :

BookCover-Why Be Jewish

BookCover-Why Be Jewish

Why Be Jewish?
By Edgar M. Bronfman
Signal
256 pages

Amazon lists eight books titled, Why Be Jewish? It is a question that can be answered from many different perspectives and is ‘the question’ of the 20th and 21st centuries. Prior to the emancipation of Western European Jews in the late 19th century, Jews really had no choice but to cling to their heritage as a mode of personal survival. Laws and societal norms established by the Catholic Church, feudal princes and authoritarian rulers made it virtually impossible to reject one’s Jewish heritage.

Emancipation provided Jews the opportunity to participate in secular, civil society. It even offered the possibility of rejecting one’s birthright. We are all too familiar with the path taken by the descendants of Moses Mendelsohn. Michael Meyers, a noted historian of the period called him the first modern Jew. His descendants did not choose to follow the religious or ethnic path of their father, grandfather or great-grandfather. In 1985, noted American sociologist Charles Silberman wrote a fascinating study, A Certain People: American Jews and their Lives Today, in which he argued that all Jews of the 20th century are “Jews by choice.” He argued, as many did before him, that external societal pressures forcing individuals to remain within the tribe no longer exist. Therefore, each individual chooses to identify as Jewish. [Read more…]

Comment