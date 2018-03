The Torah tells a story of four tablets. Not the three tablets of History of the World fame or the two tablets we sing about on Passover, but rather the four tablets that are created sharing the Ten Command­ments as well as representing the special connection between God and the Jewish people. The first two tablets were written by the finger of God. God presented these tablets to Moses to share with the Jewish people.

But meanwhile, back in the camp, the Israelites had built a golden calf and were worshiping it. Moses was so angered by the sight that he threw the tablets down at the calf destroying the idol, but also the tablets. The remnants were collected in the aftermath and Moses sheepishly returned to God, telling the Almighty that he has destroyed God’s gift. God then tells Moses to write his own set of the tablets (which brings us to four tablets in total) as the Divine set had been broken and could not be replaced. After another 40 days, Moses returned with the divinely authored broken set and the humanly crafted whole set and both were placed in the Ark of the Covenant to accompany the Israelites on their journey. [Read more…]