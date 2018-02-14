You are here: Home > Archives for Rabbi Chaim Mendelsohn

From the Pulpit: Thank you, I love you, Bubby

By :

Rabbi Chaim Mendelsohn, Chabad of Centrepointe

Rabbi Chaim Mendelsohn, Chabad of Centrepointe

I received a shocking phone call. It should not have been a shock, but to me it was shocking. My Bubby, 92 years old, has been moved to a hospice. The doctors are predicting her end is near.

I knew that I must travel to Israel to see my Bubby.

After arriving at Ben Gurion, I went straight to the hospice. My Bubby was lying in bed, her eyes closed and her breathing heavy. My aunt and uncle stood at her bedside.

My head began to throb. My knees began to buckle. As a Rabbi, I have witnessed this scene before, but this was different. It was my Bubby. [Read more…]

Comment

From the Pulpit: A place where all of humanity can join in true unity

By :

Rabbi Chaim Mendelsohn, Chabad of Centrepointe

Rabbi Chaim Mendelsohn, Chabad of Centrepointe

We are commemorating the festival of Sukkot. This has always been one of my favourite holidays.

Eating outdoors with family and friends in the sukkah under the branches is always a unique treat. It felt like an adventure as a child and still feels like an adventure today. The weather never seems to dampen our spirits. Whether it was the sometimes brutal heat I grew up with in South Florida or the chill in our bones we often feel here in Ottawa, it is always fun and, more importantly, meaningful. More than anything you feel a real sense of kinship and fraternity with family and friends sitting around your table. [Read more…]

Comment

From the Pulpit: Achieving Jewish unity on Lag Ba’Omer

By :

Rabbi Chaim Mendelsohn, Chabad of Centrepointe

Rabbi Chaim Mendelsohn, Chabad of Centrepointe

The publication date for this issue of the Ottawa Jewish Bulletin is just after the conclusion of Passover. The rush and anxiety associated with Passover preparations will be behind us. The Passover seder with extended family and friends will be a thing of the past. Some will be feeling relief, while others will feel a void.

Either way, I am sure you will be glad to learn that there is another major holiday right around the corner, another biblical holiday with its own variation of meaningful customs and traditions. This of course is the holiday of Shavuot. [Read more…]

Comment

From the Pulpit: Good people of Ottawa are modern day Maccabees

By :

Rabbi Chaim Mendelsohn, Chabad of Centrepointe

Rabbi Chaim Mendelsohn, Chabad of Centrepointe

I am writing this article from Brooklyn, N.Y., where I, together with 4,000 Chabad activists from across the globe, have gathered for an annual conference. We spend time attending informative workshops, networking and celebrating the extraordinary achievements of the Chabad movement.

As such, I would like to dedicate this article to the Chabad perspective on Jewish outreach and its crucial contribution to the global Jewish fabric. [Read more…]

Comment

From the Pulpit: Reflections on the Rebbe’s leadership and vision

By :

Rabbi Chaim Mendelsohn, Chabad of Centrepointe
Rabbi Chaim Mendelsohn, Chabad of Centrepointe

Rabbi Chaim Mendelsohn, Chabad of Centrepointe

I am writing this column from Brooklyn, N.Y., headquarters of the Chabad Lubavitch movement. I am here with tens of thousands of other members and admirers of the Chabad movement who are converging for a weekend to mark the Yahrzeit of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Schneerson.

Every year, I do my best to join this annual pilgrimage to the Rebbe’s gravesite where I pay tribute to my mentor and spiritual leader. I reflect on his selfless leadership, his vision and his sensitivity.  [Read more…]

Comment