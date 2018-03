Hungarian couple honoured for saving Jewish family during the Holocaust

Andrew Kun’s voice breaks when he thinks about the actions of his family friends 74 years ago.

“I’m a Holocaust survivor,” says Kun, 79, who was just five years old when the Nazis were rounding up Jews in his native Hungary. He turns to Denis Lehotay, who was his childhood friend, at a ceremony in Ottawa in early February. “That is because of your parents. Without them, I wouldn’t be here.” [Read more…]