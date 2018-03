School hires consultants to facilitate process, ensure success

The new head of the Ottawa Jewish Community School (OJCS), Jon Mitzmacher, arrived this fall with many ideas to transform the school into a centre for 21st century educational innovation. Some initiatives required extra money, so he shelved them while he got to know his new school. Then a $50,000 grant fell into his lap.

