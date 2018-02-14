You are here: Home > Archives for Michael Polowin

Federation Report: Community school’s future looks bright

By :

Michael Polowin, Ottawa Jewish Community School
Michael Polowin, Ottawa Jewish Community School

Michael Polowin, Ottawa Jewish Community School

Do you remember that feeling, back when you were in school, and you had a bad case of the “exam nerves”? I do. Particularly back in law school, writing my first law-school exam. But then you’d turn the paper over to read the questions and think, “I can do this – this is going to be OK.”

When I agreed to become the President of Ottawa Jewish Community School (OJCS), there were those who thought it might be a difficult row to hoe. And don’t get me wrong, there is a lot of work ahead of us, but those of us down in the trenches are beginning to feel that we are in a moment, and that things are just starting to go right. [Read more…]

Comment

Federation Report: OJCS lays the foundation for our children’s success

By :

Michael Polowin, Camp B'nai Brith of Ottawa

Michael Polowin, Ottawa Jewish Community School

It has been said that education is “the foundation for our future. It is empowerment to make choices and emboldens the youth to chase their dreams.”

A long time ago, our son was in kindergarten at Hillel Academy (now the Ottawa Jewish Community School or OJCS). Jacob came home one day and asked my wife Melanie and me why we didn’t “have Shabbat in the dining room, with kiddush and challah and a white tablecloth?” That began a tradition in our family, which persists to this day. Our children knew that friends were welcome to join our table, and going out awaited not only the end of the meal, but the end of the longest, most relaxing meal of the week. It was when we all caught up, when we laughed, when we were truly a family. [Read more…]

Comment

Guest Column: Emerging Gen — Telephone tag

By :

Michael Polowin, Camp B'nai Brith of Ottawa

Michael Polowin

In her Emerging Gen column, “Sorry it took so long to call back: Is it you, me, or both of us? (February 8),” Stephanie Shefrin identified a challenge on how we get young adults and young parents involved with our community organizations and its many projects to maintain and improve our Ottawa Jewish community.

I welcome the dialogue. Stephanie raised many valid issues about the multitude of demands on young families and the impact these have on their ability to stretch to include a commitment to community. The underlying foundation of the article is that the commitment itself is important. That is a great place to begin the dialogue, since we agree on that. [Read more…]

Comment

Federation Report: Help us put smiles on the faces that need them most

By :

Michael Polowin, Camp B'nai Brith of Ottawa

Michael Polowin, Camp B’nai Brith of Ottawa

For the past seven years, it has been my distinct privilege to be chair of Camp B’nai Brith (CBB) of Ottawa. In that time, we (the camp’s board and a fabulous staff lead by Jonathan Pivnick) have accomplished a great deal.

A camp on the edge of financial ruin, with failing and ancient infrastructure and dropping enrolment has been reborn. The infrastructure and buildings are being rebuilt and renovated and we have a healthy balance sheet. Best of all, the camp is filled with shayna punim, shining with smiles and laughter. In fact, the first day of this summer will set an 81-year record for number of campers! This is truly a matter of immense pride to our families, our campers, our staff and our community. We thank our generous donors from our camp community and friends for their help in accomplishing this. The job isn’t finished, but we are well on our way. [Read more…]

Comment