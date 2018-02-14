Federation Report: Community school’s future looks bright

Do you remember that feeling, back when you were in school, and you had a bad case of the “exam nerves”? I do. Particularly back in law school, writing my first law-school exam. But then you’d turn the paper over to read the questions and think, “I can do this – this is going to be OK.”

When I agreed to become the President of Ottawa Jewish Community School (OJCS), there were those who thought it might be a difficult row to hoe. And don’t get me wrong, there is a lot of work ahead of us, but those of us down in the trenches are beginning to feel that we are in a moment, and that things are just starting to go right. [Read more…]