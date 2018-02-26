Taking them to the street

Bracha bags journey from Mitzvah Day to those in need

Christopher Johnson is on a ByWard Market street on a chilly, damp, February afternoon, approaching dozens of people. But he isn’t asking for anything – he’s offering.

“Would you like a bag?” Johnson asks young and old, some in wheelchairs and some clustered on the sidewalk in front of the Salvation Army Booth Centre.

More than 100 drawstring Bracha bags were assembled at the Soloway JCC during the Jewish Federation of Ottawa’s Mitzvah Day. They contained socks, granola bars, toothbrushes, juice boxes – and handwritten cards. All were eagerly accepted. [Read more…]