Taking them to the street

(Louise Rachlis photo) Christopher Johnson, right, explains to recipients that the cards were written by Grade 1 and 2 students, who helped put the packages together on Mitzvah Day.

Bracha bags journey from Mitzvah Day to those in need

Christopher Johnson is on a ByWard Market street on a chilly, damp, February afternoon, approaching dozens of people. But he isn’t asking for anything – he’s offering.

“Would you like a bag?” Johnson asks young and old, some in wheelchairs and some clustered on the sidewalk in front of the Salvation Army Booth Centre.

More than 100 drawstring Bracha bags were assembled at the Soloway JCC during the Jewish Federation of Ottawa’s Mitzvah Day. They contained socks, granola bars, toothbrushes, juice boxes – and handwritten cards. All were eagerly accepted. [Read more…]

Hands-on Judaism brings ‘smiles, comfort’

Jonathan Mitchell and his wife, Naomi Hirshberg Mitchell, co-chaired Mitzvah Day 2018 and participated with their daughter and son.

Mitzvah Day unites all ages in effort to help Jewish Ottawa and whole city, Louise Rachlis reports.

“People need some hope,” said Chris Johnson, a representative from StreetSmarts, as he encouraged young Mitzvah Day volunteers to put a note in their Bracha Bag care packages.

StreetSmarts is a Jewish Family
Services’ outreach program that offers resources, referrals and basic supplies to Ottawa’s downtown homeless population. [Read more…]

Internet law expert Michael Geist to receive Order of Ontario

Michael Geist says he is most proud of the “Global Technology Law and Policy” program offered by uOttawa and the University of Haifa in Israel.

Michael Geist is among three University of Ottawa law professors who will be inducted into the Order of Ontario, the province’s highest honour, on February 27.

Geist, who holds the Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-commerce Law at uOttawa, pioneered and popularized the field of law and technology in Canada, will share the honour with fellow professors Elizabeth Sheehy and Allan Rock. [Read more…]

Rabbi Reuven Bulka joins Aviva Ben-Choreen as co-chair of Annual Campaign

Rabbi Reuven P. Bulka joins Aviva Ben-Choreen as co-chair of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa Annual Campaign. (Ashley Fraser)
Although the next Jewish Federation of Ottawa Annual Campaign kickoff won’t take place until September, Rabbi Reuven P. Bulka began in the role of campaign co-chair on January 1 and he’s raring to go.

“It was difficult to say no to the request to co-chair,” said Rabbi Bulka, rabbi emeritus of Congregation Machzikei Hadas and a dedicated volunteer renowned for his tireless commitment to the community. [Read more…]

New executive directors appointed at Machzikei Hadas and Kehillat Beth Israel

Rena Garshowitz, new executive director of Kehillat Beth Israel, says she is looking forward to working with the dedicated shul community.
Two of Ottawa’s largest congregations have new executive directors who say they are thrilled to be able to share their passion for Ottawa’s Jewish community.

“Since I’ve made Ottawa home for 15 years now, it has been important for me to help the Ottawa Jewish community be all it can be,” said Rena Garshowitz, the new executive director at Kehillat Beth Israel (KBI), a Conservative congregation launched in 2016 by the amalgamation of Congregation Beth Shalom and Agudath Israel Congregation. [Read more…]

Novel set in Ottawa recalls the Holocaust and Canadian anti-Semitism

Strange Wind Cover

As local author James L. Turner began doing his book research two years ago, he discovered that he hadn’t realized growing up the anti-Semitic views of such leaders as Ottawa mayor Charlotte Whitton and former prime minister Mackenzie King.

“I became instantly captured and fascinated by what I was reading… I wanted to know how this can arise,” he said.

And so, as with many works in progress, Turner’s first novel “started off being one thing, and ended up being another.” [Read more…]

Comment

Ottawa sisters lived in Athens with ‘brothers’ their parents sheltered from the Holocaust

(From left) Sisters Jenny Karamoutsou, Tina Trigylidas, Antonios Hatzis, Dimitra Georgiou, Angie Karagiannis and Litsa Pantieras with their father, Antonios Hatzis.
Thanks to Antonios and Areti Hatzis, two young Jewish boys in Athens, Greece, Zino and Solomon “Booly” Kofinas, and their grandmother, Perla, were saved from the Holocaust.

“Our parents were very, very, courageous to put their own family in jeopardy,” said Dimitra Georgiou, a longtime Ottawa resident and one of five daughters of Antonios and Areti. “Our parents saved the boys and their grandmother, but were unable to save their parents and baby sister.” [Read more…]

Syrian refugee family feels at home in Ottawa

Tarek (left) and Mohammed Al Sahhar have adapted well and are enjoying their new life in Canada.
Life for the Al Sahhar family of Syrian refugees sponsored by Temple Israel is very different from what it was on their arrival in Ottawa almost two years ago.

Recently, as Fidaa Al Sahhar served homemade basbousa, a traditional Middle Eastern sweet cake with coconut and syrup, she discussed the definition of the word “enthusiasm” with her friend and former ESL tutor Madeleine Whitfield, a volunteer with ELTOC (English Language Tutoring for the Ottawa Community). [Read more…]

Panel discusses interfaith partnerships in advocacy

Panelists gather following a discussion on interfaith partnerships, November 15, at the Federation members’ meeting. (From left) Richard Marceau, Rabbi Reuven P. Bulka (moderator), Amrit Kaur, Imam Farhan Iqbal and Julia Beazley.
A panel discussion titled “The Importance of Interfaith Partnerships in Advocacy” was the focus of the semi-annual members’ meeting of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa, November 15, at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre.

The discussion was a collaborative effort between Federation and the Centre for Israel Affairs (CIJA) and panelists included Imam Farhan Iqbal of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Canada, Ottawa; Amrit Kaur, vice-president for Quebec and Atlantic Canada of the World Sikh Organization; Richard Marceau, general counsel and senior political adviser at CIJA; and Julia Beazley, director of public policy at the Evangelical Fellowship of Canada. The moderator was Rabbi Reuven P. Bulka, rabbi emeritus of Congregation Machzikei Hadas. [Read more…]

‘Life is defined by the choices we make,’ says Gillian Presner

(From left) Choices Co-Chair Jackie Barwin, Jewish Federation of Ottawa President and CEO Andrea Freedman, keynote speaker Gillian Presner, Annual Campaign Co-Chair Aviva Ben-Choreen, Choices Co-Chair Jen Zaret and Annual Campaign Co-Chair Sharon Appotive gather at the Choices event, November 1, at Kehillat Beth Israel. (Howard Sandler)
When physician and mother Gillian Presner gave her acceptance speech for the Freiman Family Young Leadership Award on June 14 at the Jewish Federation of Ottawa annual general meeting, the Choices committee decided their worldwide search for a keynote speaker for the annual event scheduled for November 1 at Kehillat Beth Israel was over.

Because of the young Ottawa native’s “positivity, strength and determination, the choice became clear,” said Choices Co-Chair Jen Zaret. For the first time in 11 years, the Choices speaker did not come from outside the community.

Choices is an annual women’s event presented by the Jewish Federation of Ottawa Women’s Campaign that is designed to inspire women to become involved and make choices that can affect change in their community. [Read more…]

