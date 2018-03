Ottawa doctor releases new CD, with NAC concert March 7

Ron Weiss is the foremost practitioner of vasectomies in Ottawa. Indeed, he may be the all-time champion.

“I know that I do more vasectomies than anyone in the Western world,” he says. Soon, he will be celebrating his 50,000th such surgery in the usual way: the recipient not only becomes sterile, but also receives a special lollipop comprised of a condom on a stick with a smiley face. [Read more…]