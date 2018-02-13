Israel, Iran and Syria just traded blows. Does this mean war?

(JTA) – Israel and Iran have been clashing for years. But on Saturday, their war of words briefly became an actual fight.

In short succession, Iran sent a drone into Israel, Israel shot it down and took out the drone launcher in Syria, Iranian-allied Syria downed an Israeli plane, and Israel bombed Syrian bases.

Are Israel and Iran at war? Will Israel be intervening more in Syria’s civil war? How will this affect Israel’s dormant but never-ending conflict with Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group and Iranian proxy?

Here’s a rundown of what happened, where it’s all coming from and what – if anything – it means for the future of Israel and its neighbors to the north. [Read more…]