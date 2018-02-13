You are here: Home > Archives for Ben Sales

Israel, Iran and Syria just traded blows. Does this mean war?

(JTA) – Israel and Iran have been clashing for years. But on Saturday, their war of words briefly became an actual fight.

In short succession, Iran sent a drone into Israel, Israel shot it down and took out the drone launcher in Syria, Iranian-allied Syria downed an Israeli plane, and Israel bombed Syrian bases.

Are Israel and Iran at war? Will Israel be intervening more in Syria’s civil war? How will this affect Israel’s dormant but never-ending conflict with Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group and Iranian proxy?

Here’s a rundown of what happened, where it’s all coming from and what – if anything – it means for the future of Israel and its neighbors to the north. [Read more…]

Orthodox Union will not penalize synagogues that already have women clergy

The Orthodox Union is allowing Maharat Ruth Friedman, left, shown at her graduation from Yeshivat Maharat in 2013, and three other Orthodox women clergy to remain in their positions without their synagogues facing a penalty. (Joe Winkler)
NEW YORK (JTA) – The Orthodox Union (OU) will not penalize its member synagogues that already employ women as clergy, but it has reaffirmed a policy that prohibits other synagogues from hiring women in rabbinic positions.

A statement adopted at the umbrella Orthodox synagogue association's board meeting last night and obtained by JTA states that while the OU prohibits synagogues from hiring women as clergy, the four synagogues that already employ women clergy will be allowed to remain members without making any changes.

In the #MeToo era, these synagogues are banning Shlomo Carlebach

Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach during a visit to the Kotel in Jerusalem, early 1990s. (Shlomo Carlebach Legacy Trust)
NEW YORK (JTA) – When Rabbi Angela Buchdahl announced how her synagogue would respond to the #MeToo moment, she singled out a man. But he wasn’t one of her congregants, synagogue clergy or staff members.

He was Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach, perhaps the most prominent 20th century composer of American Jewish music. Carlebach penned a vast body of songs and liturgical melodies heard in worship services, summer camps and singalongs. His music is sung in synagogues from nearly every denomination.

But in the years after his death in 1994, numerous women came forward to allege that he sexually assaulted them.

A Jewish journalist is confronting Trump’s immigration advisers with their own immigrant histories

Jennifer Mendelsohn is an amateur genealogist who has been researching President Trump's advisers and supporters. (Courtesy of Mendelsohn)
NEW YORK (JTA) – During a combative news conference in early August, White House adviser Stephen Miller told reporters that the United States should prioritize immigrants who speak English.

"Does the applicant speak English?" Miller asked, describing a bill to reduce the overall number of immigrants and reform immigration requirements. "Can they support themselves and their families financially? Do they have a skill that will add to the U.S. economy?"

When Jews came from ‘shithole’ countries

A Jewish family in Jedrzejow, Poland, circa 1900. (Imagno/Getty Images)
NEW YORK (JTA) – Jews were “undesirable.”

They were “of low physical and mental standards.” They were “filthy.” They were “often dangerous in their habits.” They were “un-American.”

So read a report submitted to the U.S. House Committee on Immigration in 1924, written by the director of the United Stated Consular Service and approved by the secretary of state. That year, Congress passed a bill that drastically slashed immigration from Eastern and Southern Europe, responding to xenophobic feelings across the country.

Delta employees detail a pattern of anti-Semitic abuse at airline

Two Delta Connection passenger jets at LaGuardia Airport in New York, October 2017. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
NEW YORK (JTA) – It wasn’t long after Nahum Amir began working for Delta Airlines as a mechanic that he says his manager started calling him “the Jewish guy.” Then Amir says the manager accused him and other Jews of “killing kids in Gaza.”

During the same period, Yaron Gilinsky was working as a Delta flight attendant on flights from New York to Tel Aviv. Except, he says, his non-Jewish co-workers would call it "Hell Aviv." Gilinsky remembers some, including managers, making fun of haredi Orthodox Jews' beards and side-curls. One non-Jewish fellow attendant called them "ugly Jews."

Oprah Winfrey probably would be a pro-Israel president

Oprah Winfrey speaking at the Golden Globes ceremony in Beverly Hills, Calif., Jan. 7, 2018. The speech has led to predictions that the former talk show host could run for president in 2020. (Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
(JTA) – Because this is the world we live in, buzz is now building around Oprah Winfrey running for U.S. president in 2020.

Winfrey sparked the speculation with a speech at the Golden Globes in which she praised women who have come forward with stories of sexual abuse, declared that the “time is up” for abusive men and promised girls that “a new day is on the horizon.” She also spoke about the importance of a free press that “keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice. To – to tyrants and victims, and secrets and lies.”

It's hard to say what policies the iconic talk show host would support as leader of the free world (would we all get a car?). But one thing we can expect: president Oprah Winfrey would probably be pro-Israel.

Why Jews care that Roy Moore’s ‘Jewish lawyer’ is actually Christian

NEW YORK (JTA) – We have met Roy Moore’s Jewish lawyer, and he is Christian. But that doesn’t (necessarily) mean he isn’t Jewish.

Martin Wishnatsky, a lawyer first hired by the former Alabama Senate candidate in 2012, was the so-called Jewish lawyer referenced by Moore’s wife at a December campaign rally, according to Al.com. Wishnatsky, 73, was raised in a secular Jewish home in New Jersey, but later came to believe in Jesus and converted to Mormonism before becoming an evangelical Christian.

So does that make Wishnatsky Jewish or not? There is no definitive answer. It hinges on an age-old debate: Is Judaism primarily an ethnicity, a religion or a culture?

Ivanka Trump wants to be U.S. president, book claims

Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump at the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 20, 2016. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(JTA) – Are Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump conflicted moderates straining to contain a bombastic U.S. president? Or are they ambitious opportunists with grand visions of their future?

According to a new, explosive book about the first months of the Trump presidency, the answer is both.

Should Israeli soldiers shoot to kill Palestinian terrorists? Michael Oren says yes.

Michael Oren attending a meeting in the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem, June 27, 2017. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
(JTA) – If a Palestinian appears to be committing a terror attack, do they deserve to die on the spot?

The answer is yes, says Michael Oren. The former Israeli ambassador to the United States, now a deputy minister in Israel's Cabinet, tweeted last week that the Israel Defense Forces should change its rules of engagement, such that soldiers should "shoot to kill" suspected terrorists, instead of just incapacitating them.

