From the Publisher: Criticism is one thing, action is so much better

Adapting from the poet John Lydgate, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln once famously remarked: "You can please some of the people some of the time, all of the people some of the time, but you can never please all of the people all of the time." Based on this quote, it is entirely possible that President Lincoln once worked for Ottawa's Jewish community.
From the Publisher: Early reflections hold up: Ottawa still truly vibrant Jewish community
One of the luxuries I have as publisher is relying on our excellent editor, Michael Regenstreif. Each and every edition, he does extraordinary work to ensure that the Bulletin’s coverage is balanced, thought provoking and of interest to a wide array of readers.
Michael is currently taking a medical leave from the Bulletin to recover from heart surgery and we wish him a speedy and full recovery and look forward to his return in April.
Jewish community life as a juggling act
Reflecting on the nature of community as we approach Rosh Hashanah, Jewish Federation of Ottawa President and CEO Andrea Freedman calls for all of us to make more and deeper Jewish decisions.
The transition from summer to fall feels dramatic. Just as daylight hours diminish, the pace of life increases dramatically. As I write this article, the flood waters are slowly receding from Houston while we are still reeling from the ugliness of Charlottesville and watching the nuclear madness in North Korea. Here in Ottawa, I spent time in court attending the sentencing hearing of the young offender who caused such pain and fear last November with his hatred. Together with other community leaders, I have been meeting with local MPs and one of the critical issues we raise during our discussions is anti-Semitism and community security.
Our rapidly changing world
How well we manage change is a measure of our success, writes Andrea Freedman as she completes her fourth year as president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa.
It has become an annual ritual of mine to write an article for the Ottawa Jewish Bulletin to mark the anniversary of March 11, 2013, the day I began working on behalf of Ottawa’s Jewish community. After my first year working for you, my Bulletin article began with a question from the play “Rent.”
"525,600 minutes. How do you measure, measure a year?"
May we all embrace tradition and heritage – and the changes necessary to make positive, new experiences
With the exception of a year I spent in Israel, my brother and I have always returned to Montreal to spend Rosh Hashanah with our parents and extended family. The nostalgia of celebrating together over my mom’s matzo ball soup, praying at the synagogue of my youth, and the annual ritual of catching up with old friends living in many diverse places but who all seem to gather in Montreal for the holidays, has long been a valued ritual in my life.
This year, the tradition is changing as my brother and his family are hosting a shinshin (young Israeli emissary) in Toronto, and the newest addition to the family has responsibilities at their synagogue and therefore cannot leave. And, so, for the first time, my parents and I will journey down the 401 and celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Toronto.
‘The seder provides a perfect moment for Jewish learning and engagement’
Recently, I had the privilege, along with a small delegation of Ottawans, to meet with Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks in Toronto and discuss our Jewish community.
For those not familiar with Rabbi Sacks' work and teachings, he is the former Orthodox chief rabbi of the United Kingdom and is, perhaps, the most influential Jewish thinker and teacher of the 21st century.
Volunteer for Jewish causes that ignite your passion
It has become a tradition of mine to write a column for the Ottawa Jewish Bulletin marking each year that I am privileged to serve as your CEO. If anything, my passion for the Jewish Federation of Ottawa and our Jewish community has only increased these past three years.
Each year has been filled with different challenges, wonderful opportunities, and passionate dialogue and debate. While a few less challenges might have been appreciated, it has always been interesting and we continue to move the needle on Jewish engagement and community building.
Become an expert beginner and the rest will follow
Imagine being at a conference with 3,000 other passionately committed Jews from across North America and Israel. Now, imagine the diversity of political opinions from left to right; all manner of religious observance, practice and non-practice; all backgrounds and varying community size. And, yet, at the same time, I cannot imagine a more united and connected group of people. After attending the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly (GA), November 8 to 10 in Washington, D.C., it is clear that far more unites us as a people, than divides us.
It is uplifting to be in a room with 3,000 others who share a similar commitment to making a bright future for the Jewish people, and a secure, peaceful and prosperous Jewish State of Israel, even as we differ and debate how best to accomplish this.
The GA is about learning best practices that are having a positive impact in other communities, networking with colleagues, engaging in Jewish learning, and revelling in the passion of others, particularly the hundreds of college students and young leaders who infused the conference with spirit and optimism.
It has been several years since I last attended the GA, so perhaps I cherished the learning even more this time. In particular, I want to share two lessons and experiences.
‘Let the sound of the shofar be your call to action to make more Jewish choices’
Life is all about choices and decisions. A friend of mine wears the same colour and style shirt and pants every day to avoid having to use any of his brainpower on "trivial" matters so that he can apply all his decision making acumen to decisions that matter.
Our goal is to create a stronger Jewish community
Last year, to mark my first anniversary of working on behalf of Ottawa's Jewish community, I wrote an article for the Ottawa Jewish Bulletin that began with a question from the play Rent.