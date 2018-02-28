From the Publisher: Criticism is one thing, action is so much better

Imagine being at a conference with 3,000 other passionately committed Jews from across North America and Israel. Now, imagine the diversity of political opinions from left to right; all manner of religious observance, practice and non-practice; all backgrounds and varying community size. And, yet, at the same time, I cannot imagine a more united and connected group of people. After attending the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly (GA), November 8 to 10 in Washington, D.C., it is clear that far more unites us as a people, than divides us.

It is uplifting to be in a room with 3,000 others who share a similar commitment to making a bright future for the Jewish people, and a secure, peaceful and prosperous Jewish State of Israel, even as we differ and debate how best to accomplish this.

The GA is about learning best practices that are having a positive impact in other communities, networking with colleagues, engaging in Jewish learning, and revelling in the passion of others, particularly the hundreds of college students and young leaders who infused the conference with spirit and optimism.

It has been several years since I last attended the GA, so perhaps I cherished the learning even more this time. In particular, I want to share two lessons and experiences.