Let’s make Canada more accessible

Federation joins delegation meeting with Parliamentarians to improve policies

Jewish values, such as chesed (loving-kindness) and tikkun olam (repairing the world), motivate all that I do as Advocacy Advisor to the Jewish Federation of Ottawa. One of the most rewarding aspects of my job is advocating on behalf of local agencies like Tamir, which provides support for people with developmental disabilities in a Jewish environment, precisely because their work embodies our community’s commitment to these values. [Read more…]