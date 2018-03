The Westboro Jewish Montessori Preschool hosted a Tu B’Shvat Party, the New Year of the Trees, in honour of the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Shevat on January 31 and combined it with a lively way to teach children about classical music.

Tu B’Shvat marks the season in which the earliest-blooming trees in Israel emerge from their winter sleep and begin a new fruit-bearing cycle. [Read more…]