A mule walks into an airport … really, in Israel

זוכרים את 'סוס אחד נכנס לבר'? אז קבלו את גרסת 'סוס אחד נכנס הלילה לנתב"ג'. pic.twitter.com/Iua2XzYA26 — Rubi Hammerschlag (@rubih67) July 24, 2019

(JTA) – A mule joined travellers in Israel at Ben-Gurion Airport.

The animal walked through the sliding glass doors of Terminal 1 for domestic flights and took a short walk around the departures area on Tuesday night. Airport staff led the mule to an area to give it food and drink before calling the Agricultural Ministry to take over.

It is not known where the mule came from and how it got to the airport – or whether it was stubborn. It had no identification or chip, so the owner could not be determined.

The mule, which is believed to be four or five years old, will be put up for adoption.