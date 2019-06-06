YouTube will remove more videos containing hate speech and supremacist content

(JTA) – YouTube is going to remove more hate speech and supremacist content from its video sharing service.

“Today, we’re taking another step in our hate speech policy by specifically prohibiting videos alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion based on qualities like age, gender, race, caste, religion, sexual orientation or veteran status,” YouTube announced Wednesday.

The announcement cited as an example videos that “promote or glorify Nazi ideology, which is inherently discriminatory.”

The announcement also said that YouTube “will remove content denying that well-documented violent events, like the Holocaust or the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, took place.”

YouTube, which is owned by Google, did not name any specific channels or videos, however.

The company also said that channels that “repeatedly brush up against our hate speech policies,” but don’t overtly violate them, would be removed from the YouTube Partner Program, which allows channel owners to place ads on their channels and share in the advertising revenue from their video posts.

The company also did not say how it would be able to track the violations, considering that more than 50- hours of new videos are added every minute, according to the New York Times.

Last month Facebook banned several bigoted public figures, including David Duke, Louis Farrakhan, and Alex Jones. The ban extended to their personal and professional pages, as well as to many of their fan pages.