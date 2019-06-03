Israel attacks Syrian airbase used by Iran, Syria alleges

(JTA) – The Syrian government said Israel attacked the T4 airbase in northern Syria which is believed to be controlled by Iran.

The attack on the airbase near the Syrian city of Homs came just very early on Monday, killing one soldier and injuring two others, the state-run SANA news agency reported. The Israel Defense Forces has not commented on the attack.

The attack comes less than a day after Israel’s Air Force struck several Syrian military targets in the southern region of Quneitra, near the Golan Heights, in response to several rockets fired from Syria on northern Israel. Israel’s military claimed responsibility for the early Sunday morning air strikes.

The new attack damaged an ammunition depot, as well as other buildings and equipment, according to SANA. Other reports said the ammunition depot was destroyed. SANA reported that its air defense systems intercepted two of the Israeli rockets.

Iranian fighters and Hezbollah forces reportedly are stationed at the airbase.

The attack on the airbase believed to be a base of operations for Iran in Syria came hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Iran during a speech during the state Jerusalem Day ceremony at Ammunition Hill.

“While we do not make light of Iran’s threats, neither are we deterred by them because anyone who tries to hurt us will be hurt far worse,” Netanyahu said, after noting that Iran transfers over $100 million per year to terrorist organizations. “We have proven this many times in the history of our state. We proved it just last night. We proved it in the six remarkable days that brought us back to parts of our ancient homeland.”