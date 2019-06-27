Ottawa studying proposal to rename park in honour of Rabbi Bulka

The City of Ottawa’s Commemorative Naming Committee is conducting a public consultation on a proposal to rename Featherston Park as Rabbi Bulka Kindness Park.

The park is situated next to Congregation Machzikei Hadas in the Alta Vista neighbourhood. Rabbi Reuven P. Bulka, now the congregation’s rabbi emeritus, served as spiritual leader of Machzikei Hadas from 1967 until 2015.

Rabbi Bulka is currently co-chair of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa’s Annual Campaign and is a past-co-president of the Canadian Jewish Congress.

In a press release announcing the consultation, the City of Ottawa notes, “Rabbi Bulka is the founder of Kind Canada, an Ottawa-based charity committed to spreading kindness. He is a member of the Community Advisory Board for Ottawa Integrative Cancer Centre and chair of the Trillium Gift of Life Network. Past roles include vice-chair of Pallium Canada, a charity based in Ottawa dedicated to improving palliative care in Canada, chair of Bruyère Hospice Ottawa West Campaign, which raised $6 million to build a hospice in Kanata, and chair of the Courage Campaign for the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation, which raised $25 million for cancer care.

“Rabbi Bulka is a Member of the Order of Canada and has received the Key to the City of Ottawa and the Mayor’s Award for Community Service. This commemorative naming proposal seeks to celebrate Rabbi Bulka’s remarkable dedication and service to the community for the past 52 years, while his kindness continues to inspire.”

For more information on the proposal, or to submit written comments, contact:

Coran Graham

City of Ottawa

Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services Department

100 Constellation Drive

Ottawa, ON K2G 6J8

613-580-2424, ext. 27551

namingottawa@ottawa.ca

Comments must be made in writing and received no later than July 26, 2019.