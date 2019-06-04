Israeli settler caught on camera setting fire to Palestinian field arrested

(JTA) – An Israeli soldier caught on camera by an Israeli human rights organization setting fire to a Palestinian-owned field in the northern West Bank was arrested.

He was arrested early Tuesday morning by the Israel police, Haaretz reported.

The soldier is a resident of the West Bank settlement of Har Bracha, Haaretz reported citing a source familiar with the details of the investigation.

The soldier was home on a weekend leave from the military last month when the incident occurred near the Yitzhar settlement, Israel’s national broadcaster KAN reported.

The IDF had accused Palestinians of setting fire to the field, but last week the human rights group B’Tselem released a video that showed him setting the field alight.

He was suspended last week from his combat unit in the Israel Defense Forces.

“The suspect is being interrogated at this time, and the investigation is ongoing,” the police said in a statement.