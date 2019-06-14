Israel destroys Hamas naval commando HQ in retaliatory airstrike

(JTA) – Israeli airstrikes destroyed a naval base in the Gaza Strip a day after a rocket from the Hamas-controlled enclave hit a school building in Sderot in southern Israel.

The strikes Friday were on military facilities in southern Gaza, the Kan broadcaster reported. No casualties were reported as a result of the strikes.

The Israeli school hit Thursday, identified as a Chabad religious school, was damaged but no injuries were reported. It was reported to be empty at the time of impact and was fortified against rockets.

Early Thursday morning, a rocket was fired at a southern Israeli town on the border with Gaza. Iron Dome intercepted the rocket.