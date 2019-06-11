Incendiary balloons from Gaza ignite fires in southern Israel

(JTA) – Incendiary balloons ignited three fires Tuesday in the Kissufim forest on the border with the Gaza Strip.

A day earlier, incendiary balloons ignited four fires – several in the same forest and another in a wheat field – that burned dozens of acres.

The balloons, carrying flammable materials, are lit and sent to fly over the border fence with Gaza toward southern Israel.

The arson attacks are a violation of an unofficial cease-fire between Israel and terror groups in the strip.