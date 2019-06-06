France launches project to return Nazi-looted artworks to Jewish families

(JTA) – France created a task force to return cultural artifacts taken from Jews during World War II to their owners and descendants.

The Culture Ministry said Wednesday that the project will look into such objects held by French museums, AFP reported. French institutions hold some 2,000 items brought from Germany whose owners have yet to be identified, according to the French news agency.

“This is our duty to the victims of plundering,” Culture Minister Franck Riester said. “It’s about memory and justice.”