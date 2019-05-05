Two Israelis killed, one critically injured in rocket strike on Ashkelon factory

(JTA) – Two Israelis were killed Sunday afternoon in a rocket strike on a factory in Ashkelon, bringing to three the number of Israelis killed by rocket fire from Gaza.

A third man who worked for the factory in southern Israel is reported to be in critical condition.

A factory worker told Haaretz that his killed and injured co-workers did not reach the factory’s shelter in time. The two killed workers were truck drivers for the factory, according to the report.

As of late Sunday afternoon, more than 600 rockets have been fired from Gaza at Israel, in an escalation which began on Saturday morning at 10.

Early Sunday morning, Moshe Agadi, a 58-year-old father of four, was hit with shrapnel to his chest and stomach in the yard of his home in Ashkelon after a rocket fired from Gaza slammed into an apartment building. He died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital. Agadi had gone outside to smoke a cigarette between frequent rocket warning sirens and did not make it to the home’s bomb shelter in time.

Meanwhile, another rocket fired from Gaza scored a direct hit on a car driving near Sderot, seriously injuring the driver.

A farm worker from Thailand, 30, working near the border with Gaza was moderately to seriously injured when a rocket landed in the field where he was working.

Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon also sustained a direct hit, reportedly to its oncology unit, but there were no injuries reported.

Barzilai Hospital reported that it saw 115 Israeli casualties since the escalation of rocket fire from Gaza. The casualties include three dead, three seriously wounded, one moderately wounded, 53 lightly wounded, and 55 requiring treatment for shock.