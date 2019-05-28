Trump tweet about Israeli coalition negotiations is derided as meddling

(JTA) – U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to meddle in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government coalition negotiations.

“Hoping things will work out with Israel’s coalition formation and Bibi and I can continue to make the alliance between America and Israel stronger than ever. A lot more to do!” Trump tweeted on Monday.

“We are shocked by President Trump’s intervention in Israeli domestic politics,” a senior official from the opposition Blue and White Party led by Benny Gantz told Barak Ravid, a senior correspondent with Channel 13.

Ravid in a tweet called Trump’s move “unprecedented,” noting that it was done to help Netanyahu and was done publicly.

Netanyahu referred to Trump’s tweet in a public statement from the Knesset on Monday night. He thanked Trump for the tweet and added: “Trump is right – we still have a lot of work to do.”

Netanyahu used images of him and Trump together on billboards during the last election campaign, Ravid pointed out in a series of tweets. And Trump recognized the Golan Heights as part of Israel two weeks before the April 9 elections, in a move that some said was designed to help Netanyahu.

According to the Jerusalem Post, “Officials in the Israeli political system, who are trying to bridge the gap between MK Avigdor Liberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, acted on Monday so that U.S. President Donald Trump’s officials intervene in the coalition negotiations and try to pressure Liberman.”