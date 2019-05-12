Jewish Israeli young adult takes plea bargain in deadly Duma firebombing

JERUSALEM (JTA) – A Jewish Israeli young adult arrested for his involvement in the deadly firebombing of a Palestinian family’s home in the West Bank village of Duma has agreed to a plea bargain.

The State Prosecutor’s Office on Sunday accepted the deal with the man who cannot be named because he was a minor at the time of the attack in 2015 that killed three members of the Dawabsha family, a toddler and his parents.

The accomplice, now 19, has under the agreement admitted to planning the firebomb attack, but will no longer be accused of murder, according to reports.

The State Prosecutor is expected to ask for a five-year prison sentence. His attorney is expected to request an immediate release for his client, who has already spent three years in prison and in recent months under house arrest.