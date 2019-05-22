Israeli teen suspected of throwing rock that killed Palestinian woman released to house arrest

JERUSALEM (JTA) – An Israeli teen who remains the main suspect in the death of a Palestinian woman in a rock-throwing attack last year was released to house arrest.

Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday approved the release of the teen to house arrest at his grandparent’s home in the central Israeli city of Kfar Saba, where he will wear an electronic ankle bracelet and will have no contact with non-family members.

The teen and four others are accused of involvement in a rock-throwing attack in mid-October at the Tapuah Junction in the northern West Bank that led to the death of Aisha Mohammed Rabi, 47, a Palestinian mother of nine. The teens are all students at the Pri Haaretz Yeshiva in the Rehalim settlement in the northern West Bank.

The teen’s name has not been released since he is a minor. His DNA material was found on the rock that struck the Rabis’ car.

Pathologists at the National Center of Forensic Medicine disagree on whether the one rock, or many rocks, potentially thrown by several people, killed Rabi.