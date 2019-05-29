Israeli army says it found ‘most significant’ Hezbollah attack tunnel

(JTA) — The Israeli military said it uncovered the “longest” and “most significant” Hezbollah attack tunnel on the border with Lebanon.

The discovery of the nearly mile-long tunnel was made in the winter during Operation Northern Shield, which aimed to expose and neutralize cross-border attack tunnels, but was announced Wednesday.

The tunnel is 22 stories deep, or 260 feet, and stretches more than 250 feet into Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said, calling it Hezbollah’s “flagship” tunnel. Inside was infrastructure for lights, a public address system and stairs made of concrete.

The IDF said the tunnel took years to build and would be destroyed in the coming days.

The Israeli army has found and destroyed six Hezbollah cross-border tunnels.