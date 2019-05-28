Israel destroys Syrian missile launcher on border after it fires on Israeli jet

(JTA) – The Israeli military fired on and destroyed a Syrian missile launcher after Syria fired a missile on an Israeli military jet on a routine flight in Israeli airspace on its northern border.

The Syrian anti-aircraft missile fired on Monday missed the Israeli jet and fell back in Syrian territory.

The IDF said in a statement late on Monday night that in response to the anti-aircraft fire it targeted the missile launcher.

“Our policy is clear – we are not prepared to tolerate any aggression against us, and we will respond with force and firmness,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday night in a statement.

Syrian state media reported that one of its soldiers was killed in the Israeli attack on the launcher. The attack was near the Syrian border with Israeli jets passing over the border community of Quneitra, according to reports.