Far-right Polish politician slips kippah on head of TV debate rival

(JTA) – Here’s how a far-right Polish politician made his point during a televised debate: He slipped a kippah on the head of his opponent.

Konrad Berkowicz and Anna Krupka were representing their parties for the May 26 European Parliament elections: Berkowicz for Korwin, Krupka of the ruling right-wing Law and Justice Party.

Krupka, a state secretary for sports and culture, was speaking when Berkowitz, a senior member of Korwin, placed the Jewish skullcap on her head. She didn’t notice for a few seconds and kept speaking.

A popular slogan among Korwin supporters is “Poland, not Polin,” a reference to the country’s name in Hebrew.

A far-right Polish politician said that footage of locals beating an effigy of a Jew shows that his country is being spied on by Jews or Freemasons.

Janusz Korwin-Mikke, a former lawmaker in the European Parliament and leader of Korwin and several other ultranationalist movements, has a history of making anti-Semitic statements. Last month he aired a conspiracy theory about Jews while commenting on reports in the Israeli media on a custom in which residents of the town of Pruchnik beat with sticks an effigy of an Orthodox Jew representing Judas Iscariot, the betrayer of Jesus.

Korwin-Mikke said that Jonny Daniels, the Israeli-British founder of the Holocaust commemoration group From the Depths, was a foreign agent “sent here to spy, perhaps working for Freemasons.”

The debate involving the kippah was held Saturday in Kielce, a southern city in Poland that was the site of a pogrom of Polish Jews by their non-Jewish neighbors in 1946.