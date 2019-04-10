What’s Cooking: Recipes to try for your Passover kitchen

Editor’s note: Welcome to “What’s Cooking,” the Ottawa Jewish Bulletin’s new reader-contributed recipe column. This issue we present Passover recipes curated by Lynn Gillman. Contact me at mregenstreif@ottawajewishbulletin.com if you would like to contribute to future editions of “What’s Cooking.” –Michael Regenstreif

Lemon Chicken and Artichokes with Dill Sauce

Serves 6 to 8

My friend Terry Schwarzfeld passed away 10 years ago in March. There was extensive media coverage of the attack and tragedy of her death.

Terry was a wife, mother, grandmother, national president of Canadian Hadassah-WIZO, a hiker, dragon boat racer, cross-country skier and remarkable friend. She was also an amazing cook, accomplished baker and great hostess. When she passed away, her friends put together Terry’s Cookbook with her favourite recipes.

You can buy the cookbook which includes great recipes and stories about Terry from friends and family by calling 613-699-0802. All proceeds go to the CHW Terry Schwarzfeld Ottawa Daycare Centre in Acco, Israel.

2 lemons, halved

8 large artichokes (after trimming and slicing place in lemony water so they don’t turn brown)

2/3 cup dry white wine

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1/3 cup olive oil

12 garlic cloves minced

2 chickens (each 3 3/4 lbs.) giblets removed, each cut into 8 pieces

3 large egg yolks

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Salt and pepper

Squeeze juice from lemons into large pot of salted water. Add lemons. Trim artichokes and cut lengthwise into quarters; add to pot. Bring to boil over medium-high heat. Cover partially and boil until artichokes are tender; about 20 minutes. Drain. Using shears cut half-inch of tips and leaves. Scoop out choke. (Can be prepared 1 day ahead. Cool. Wrap tightly in plastic and refrigerate.)

Preheat oven to 375 F. Whisk wine, lemon juice, oil, and garlic in a large bowl to blend. Add chicken. Turn to coat. Let marinate for 20 minutes. Remove chicken from marinade and arrange, skin side up on large rimmed baking sheet. Reserve marinade. Bake chicken 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, add artichokes to marinade in large bowl and toss to coat. Let marinate 25 minutes. Transfer artichokes to another rimmed baking sheet; place in oven with chicken and bake another 10 minutes. Pour marinade into saucepan and bring to boil. Baste chicken and artichokes with one-third of marinade. Continue baking until chicken is cooked through, about 15 minutes.

Used slotted spoon to transfer chicken and artichokes to platter, tent with foil.

Strain pan juices from baking sheets into a 2-cup glass measuring cup. Transfer 1 1/4 cups pan juices to medium saucepan. Whisk in egg yolks. Whisk constantly over medium high heat until mixture boils and thickens, about 3 minutes. Stir in dill. Season with salt and pepper. Spoon some sauce over chicken and artichokes and serve. Also serve the remaining sauce.

Potato Tuna Patties

Makes 8 patties – enough to feed 4 people with salad

I said “sure” when my husband Bobby decided to retire early. However, since I cooked for 29 years, I told him it was his turn for the next 29. He has proven to be more creative then me and is always trying new recipes. He was inspired by a recipe on the Home Cooking Adventure website (www.homecookingadventure.com) and he adapted this one for Passover – but he makes it all year round.

10 oz. (300 grams) potatoes, boiled with their skin on and chilled

2 cans (7 oz. or 185 grams) tuna, drained and flaked

2 spring onions, finely chopped

1/2 green pepper, very finely chopped

1 egg

Lemon zest from 1 lemon

1 cup matzah meal (split into 2 half-cups)

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

Mash potatoes using potato masher.

Add the tuna flakes and mix with a fork. Add the spring onions, chopped green pepper, egg and 1/2 cup of matzah meal. Add in lemon zest and season with salt and pepper. Stir well to combine.

Divide the mixture into 12 portions. Shape them into patties.

Place 1/2 cup matzah meal on a plate and coat the patties.

Heat oil over medium heat in a nonstick pan. Cook patties for 3 minutes on each side until golden brown.

Transfer the patties to a plate lined with paper towels to remove excess oil.

Clean the pan with paper towels and repeat until all the patties are made.

Serve with a green salad and your favourite sauce or dressing.

Pecan Cookies

Makes about 5-6 dozen

Twenty years ago, my sister in Toronto sent me a copy of The When You Live in Hawaii You Get Very Creative During Passover Cookbook. She figured if they could get the ingredients in Hawaii then they would be readily available in Ottawa! My extended family loves these cookies and insists I make them every year. They are so easy is almost embarrassing. I have updated the recipe based on experience.

12 oz. package Passover coffee cake mix

1 large egg

2 tablespoons oil

1 tablespoon water

1/2 cup finely chopped pecans

Empty contents of large bag (mix) into bowl. Add egg, oil and water.

Using electric mixer, beat at medium speed about 4 minutes.

Fold in nuts and content of small bag (crumb topping).

With a measuring teaspoon or measuring 1/2 tablespoon, drop onto well-greased cookie sheet. Place 2 inches apart.

Preheat oven to 375 F.

Bake 1 tray at a time in the middle of oven for approximately 9 to 11 minutes or until lightly brown.

Store in container.

Chocolate chip meringues

This cookie recipe is also from Terry’s Cookbook.

6 egg whites

1 to 1 1/2 cups sugar

1 chocolate bar, cut into tiny pieces

Beat 6 egg whites until frothy.

Add sugar, 2 tablespoons at a time, beating 2 minutes after each addition until very stiff.

Gently fold in chocolate bar pieces. Spoon onto parchment paper lined cookie sheets.

Start oven at 275 F. and turn down to 250 F. when you put them in the oven.

Let them sit in the warm oven for 2 hours to set.

Cool. Store in air tight containers.