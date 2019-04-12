Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked didn’t make it into Knesset

(JTA) – Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, formerly two young rising stars on Israel’s right, will not be part of the incoming Knesset according to the final vote tally from Tuesday’s election.
The numbers released Thursday night in Israel show Bennett and Shaked’s party, the New Right, falling just short of the 3.25 percent vote threshold necessary to enter Knesset. The party’s 138,000 votes fell fewer than 1,500 short of the threshold.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party will have 36 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, the most of any party, gaining a seat in the final tally at the expense of the haredi Orthodox United Torah Judaism, which will have seven seats, the fourth most. Right-wing parties won a 10-seat majority overall.
Likud’s main rival, the centrist Blue and White party, will hold 35 seats.
The defeat of Bennett and Shaked is a steep fall for politicians who found quick success upon launching their careers in 2012. In the outgoing government, Bennett was education minister and Shaked was justice minister, the youngest person to ever hold the position.
Shaked was a controversial opponent of the Supreme Court and said she wanted to stop what she called leftist judicial activism. Bennett has long advocated the annexation of Israel’s West Bank settlements – a position that Netanyahu endorsed shortly before the election.
Last year they split from the religious Zionist Jewish Home party to form the New Right, an ultimately unsuccessful bid to attract a wider base of voters.
William Goldstein says
…this was a heavy blow to me – I went to sleep elated at the articles on all the English language news sites that Ayelet and Naftali had succeeded in their attempt to pass the minimum required to make it into the Knesset, and rose in the morning to read the opposite – yes, I like many others failed to cover my head with aluminum foil before falling off to sleep. There was probably some sort of “inside” manipulation here by persons against the New Right. The problem is that this could not happen in a really free democracy – but there you go. I lived in Israel four years in ’68 t0 ’72 – my son and three grand children were born there. I visit occasionally. Despite an incredible development physically and technically in Israel, the society as a whole – the vibrant – laughing – human decency – outgoing – Israel I remember has all but disappeared. Social and moral erosion has taken place to a very large degree. Very sad. Some of the best representation of the good I remember of Israel, came from Naftali and Ayelet. This along with many other bitter events became a disgusting failure – an insult – an injustice – a catastrophe – where a shining miracle like the New Right was voted down – something like the Jews who crossed the Red Sea saying “hey let’s go back to Egypt – better conditions there”. As I recall, Moses actually gave his followers a choice about that in the desert. You know, in a way, Modern Israel has become the Egypt of the biblical past – it has – it actually has.