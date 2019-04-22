MERCAZ-Canada director to lead Adath Shalom Shabbaton on status of the Masorti (Conservative) Movement in Israel

Rabbi Jennifer Gorman, executive director of the Canadian Foundation for Masorti Judaism, will lead a Shabbaton examining the status and challenges of Conservative Judaism in Israel. Sponsored by Adath Shalom Congregation, the event will take place on Saturday, May 4.

Rabbi Gorman’s first presentation will take place after Kiddush lunch. She will briefly discuss the background of the Masorti Movement in Israel, followed by a dialogue with Jason Moscovitz, formerly a veteran CBC political reporter and currently an Ottawa Jewish Bulletin columnist. The discussion will look at the struggles, strengths, and growth of liberal Judaism and the Masorti movement in Israel, and how the recent Israeli election will affect this.

On Saturday night at a Havdalah program, Rabbi Gorman will present some of the findings of the recent survey of Jews in Canada, discuss what it means for the future of Conservative Judaism, and re-examine the “Who is a Jew” question. She will also talk about how connection to Israel helps keep our next generation Jewish.

Actively involved with the Conservative Jewish community for almost 40 years and ordained at the Jewish Theological Seminary, Rabbi Gorman is a past president of the Rabbinical Assembly, Ontario and Quebec Region, and is currently executive director of MERCAZ-Canada, supporting Conservative Judaism in Israel. She has worked with United Synagogue Youth, Camp Ramah, Women’s League, and Schechter Schools in the U.S. and Canada.

Shabbat services at Adath Shalom Congregation begin at 9:45 am in the chapel of the Ottawa Jewish Community School. For further information and to RSVP for the afternoon and evening programs, please contact kahane.gold@gmail.com.