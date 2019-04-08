You are here: Home > Featured > Madonna will perform at Eurovision in Israel

Madonna performs at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, March 29, 2015. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

(JTA) – Madonna will perform at the Eurovision contest in Israel in May.

The pop icon and Kabbalah devotee will take the stage in Tel Aviv on May 28, the European Broadcasting Union confirmed, according to Haaretz. It will be her fourth time performing in the Jewish state.

Canadian-Israeli businessman Sylvan Adams is shouldering the $1 million cost to bring Madonna to Israel along with a 160-person entourage, Haaretz reported.

Israel is hosting the 2019 contest based on singer Netta Barzilai’s victory in the 2018 competition in Portugal.

