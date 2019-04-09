Likud placed 1,200 hidden cameras in polling stations in Arab communities

JERUSALEM (JTA) – The Likud Party placed some 1,200 hidden cameras in polling stations in Arab communities, in order to catch fraudulent voting.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters Tuesday afternoon that cameras are necessary to “ensure a fair vote.”

“There should be cameras everywhere, not hidden ones,” he said.

Israelis went to the polls on Tuesday to vote for a national legislature. Political parties can hire their own polling-station observers. Likud confirmed to Israeli media outlets that it hired 1,200 poll workers and gave them the cameras.

Some of the cameras were body cameras hidden on observers and party activists, the others were installed in the polling stations by right-wing activists, according to reports. Dozens of cameras were confiscated by police during the morning and afternoon.

Central Elections Committee chair Hanan Melcer, a Supreme Court justice, issued an order prohibiting filming voters inside polling stations, unless there is a specific concern about real voter fraud. Voters cannot be filmed arriving at the polling station or during voting.

Cameras are permitted after the polls close while the ballots are being counted. But everyone involved must be informed of the filming, which is then noted in the polling station’s minutes.

The head of the Arab party Balad Jamal Zahalka, in a complaint filed with the elections committee, called the cameras “an illegal measure meant to scare away voters.”