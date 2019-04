(JTA) – This time, don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got – Jennifer Lopez is set to perform in Israel for the first time.

Concert promoters confirmed the rumor Wednesday. Lopez, 49, will play at Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park on Aug. 1.

The pop star and actress had been rumoured to play in Israel in 2012 and 2016, The Jerusalem Post reported. It’s her first tour in seven years.