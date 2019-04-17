Jared Kushner says peace plan will be unveiled in June

(JTA) – The Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan will be unveiled in June, White House special adviser Jared Kushner said.

Kushner, one of the main authors of the plan, told a group of about 100 ambassadors in Washington, D.C., that the plan will be made public after a new government is formed in Israel and following the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends on June 5, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source familiar with the remarks.

“We will all have to look for reasonable compromises that will make peace achievable,” Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law, also said during his address Wednesday at Blair House, according to the report.

Kushner told the ambassadors that the plan will require concessions from both Israel and the Palestinians and will not jeopardize Israel’s security, according to the report. He also said the plan has a “very detailed” political component; it will also have an economic component.

The new Palestinian Authority prime minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, told The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview published Wednesday that the plan will be “born dead.”