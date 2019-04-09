You are here: Home > Featured > Benny Gantz assists injured motorcyclist on Election Day

(JTA) – Benny Gantz, the leader of Israel’s Blue and White Party, was the first person on the scene after a motorcyclist was injured in an Election Day crash in southern Israel.

Gantz called an ambulance and then assisted the injured motorcyclist until it arrived. He was on his way from Ashdod to Rishon Lezion to gin up votes on Tuesday.

A video of the incident was posted on social media.

Gantz rides a motorcycle and was at the front of a pack of 100 bikers that rode around Tel Aviv on Sunday as part of a campaign event.

Polls show the race between Gantz’s party and Likud, the party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is neck and neck.

