Beit Ha’am Journey: Group provides tools to engage in dialogue on Israel

The Beit Ha’am Journey will be in Ottawa this spring bringing four days of conversations and workshops to our community.

The Beit Ha’am Journey was launched by the Department for Diaspora Activities of the World Zionist Organization and The Canadian Zionist Federation to encourage conversations and raise important questions about Zionism, Israel and the Jewish people.

“This program gives us a chance to engage in the issues which concern Israelis and, through dialogue and discussion, understand Israel in a more nuanced fashion,” said Soloway Jewish Community Centre (SJCC) Assistant Executive Director Maxine Miska. “Through this process the community will be able to respond in a more knowledgeable and complex fashion to criticism of Israel.”

The journey begins Thursday, May 23 and wraps up in the evening of Sunday, May 26. Over the course of the weekend, several programs and classes will run simultaneously at the SJCC as well as at participating Jewish organizations throughout the city.

The Vered Israel Cultural and Educational Program, Kehillat Beth Israel, Temple Israel, Hillel Ottawa, Congregation Machzikei Hadas, the Jewish Federation of Ottawa, and AJA50+ will host programs like “Cooking up in Hebrew,” a hands-on cooking class, “Walking a Tightrope,” a discussion about Israel’s Supreme Court, and “My Jerusalem,” a conversation on the modern history of Israel’s capital. Saturday Shabbat services will use elements of the Journey.

“We are thrilled for an opportunity to bring to Ottawa a group of Israeli educators and facilitators who have a large set of tools for leading meaningful discussions on personal identity and connection with the Jewish people and Israel,” said Vered Israel Cultural and Educational Program Manager Ella Dagan.

In addition to several stops in the U.S., the Beit Ha’am Journey has visited Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon and Toronto.

Beit Ha’am Journey programming is open to the community and while most programs are free of charge, there are some that require registration and a fee.

For more information, visit www.jccottawa.com or contact Ella Dagan at edagan@jccottawa.com or 613-798-9818, ext. 243.