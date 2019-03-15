Sirens blare as two rockets are fired at Tel Aviv from Gaza

(JTA) – Two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip reached the Tel Aviv area Thursday night.

Sirens alerted residents that rockets were coming into the area just after 9 pm local time.

Kan, the public broadcaster, quoted the Israeli army as saying that the rockets came from the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by Hamas. Kan said that reports in Gaza blamed Islamic Jihad, a terrorist group, for the rockets, although no group claimed responsibility.

The Iron Dome missile defence system intercepted one and the other landed in an open area.

There were no injuries and no damage reported.