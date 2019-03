The Ottawa Klezmer Band returns to the National Arts Centre Fourth Stage on Sunday, March 31, 7:30 pm. Their program will include a tribute to Passover and some Ladino songs. Click on this link for tickets or more information.

(From left) David Renaud (clarinet, flute, saxophone), Floralove Katz (vocals, cello), Natasha Guiller (piano, accordion, vocals), Adrian Cho (bass) and Zac Pulak (percussion).