Newsweek names Israel’s Sheba Medical Center one of world’s 10 best hospitals

(JTA) – Newsweek magazine named Israel’s Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer as one of the top 10 best hospitals in the world.

Sheba placed 10th on the list that includes the Toronto General Hospital, Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, Singapore General Hospital, Lausanne University Hospital in Switzerland.

The magazine partnered with Statista Inc., a global market research and consumer data company, to develop the list, which was published on Wednesday.

The magazine called Sheba “a leader in medical science and biotechnical innovation, both in the Middle East and worldwide. The centre’s collaborations with international parties have advanced innovative medical practices, hospital systems and biotechnology.”

Sheba Medical Center, Tel HaShomer was founded in 1948 and is affiliated with Tel Aviv University. It serves over one million patients per year.