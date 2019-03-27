Israeli troops on high alert on Gaza border

(JTA) – Israeli troops will remain on alert along the Gaza border, following a situational assessment.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi on Wednesday in a visit to the Gaza border ordered troops to be prepared for “various scenarios in the region,” the IDF said in a statement. Kochavi was referring to the forces stationed near the border as well as the two additional brigades, on infantry and one armoured, that were called up hours after a rocket fired from Gaza slammed into a home in central Israel, injuring seven.

An unofficial cease-fire appeared to be in effect on Wednesday, referred to as “quiet for quiet,” after a night in which rockets were launched at Gaza border communities, and then another early in the morning at the coastal city of Ashkelon, which was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system.

Israeli forces retaliated by targeting Hamas military installations in Gaza.

Schools in southern Israel were open on Wednesday after being closed the day before following a night in which 60 rockets were fired at southern Israel. Some 30 per cent of children did not show up for school, however, Ynet reported.

Officials worry that violence could return over the weekend when Hamas-led large protests are set to be held along the Gaza border to mark the one-year anniversary of the weekly Great March of Return protests.